Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQH. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

Equitable Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,288 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,898.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

