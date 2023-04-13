Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.47

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.47 and last traded at C$25.24, with a volume of 164496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.86.

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.33.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6573622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

