Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Shares Up 4.5%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22. 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

