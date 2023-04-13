Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education accounts for approximately 2.3% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,240. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

