Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap makes up 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 856,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

