Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

