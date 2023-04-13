Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases 6,900 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Photronics worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 480,125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Photronics by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 342,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 68.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

