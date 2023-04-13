Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 105,164 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,164 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.29% of Star Group worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Star Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of SGU opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.41 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.48. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $648.19 million during the quarter.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

