Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 195,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

