Everdome Trading Down 15.8% This Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

