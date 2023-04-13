Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Up 4.3%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 245,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 74,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Fancamp Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$21.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

