FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 6,892 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 0.22% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 84,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

