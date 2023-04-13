FAS Wealth Partners Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LMT traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.78. 253,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.