FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 838.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

