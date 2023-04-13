FAS Wealth Partners Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,240 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,003. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.