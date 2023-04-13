FAS Wealth Partners Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,866 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 0.66% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 561,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 377,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 305,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,438. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

