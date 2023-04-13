FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,929,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 449,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 144,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.45. 539,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,649. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $73.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

