FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 51,126 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. 518,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,458. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

