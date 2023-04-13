FAS Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.45 on Thursday, hitting $624.15. 504,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $615.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.