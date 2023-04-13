FAS Wealth Partners Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

FAS Wealth Partners trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 3.2% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 1.76% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $28,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,907. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

