FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Acquires $249,210.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.07. 1,794,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.07.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $234,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $11,399,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $258,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.