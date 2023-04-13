FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Acquires $249,210.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.07. 1,794,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.07.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $234,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $11,399,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $258,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.