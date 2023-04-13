Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.96

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $939,693.09 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,169,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,907,330 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,022,364.7924561 with 34,760,621.30752734 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98043668 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,460,860.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

