Fei USD Price Up 0.2% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.29 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00028532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.44 or 1.00040079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,022,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,760,621 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98601231 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,245,338.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.