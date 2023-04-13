Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $289.27 million and $50.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

