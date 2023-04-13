Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 13,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Magellan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $429,000.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

