Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,483. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

