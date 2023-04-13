Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.95. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $266.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

