Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.26. 1,425,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

