Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.56). 22,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 40,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.57).

Fintel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.50. The firm has a market cap of £214.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Fintel

Fintel Company Profile

In other news, insider Phil Smith bought 81,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £159,991.58 ($198,131.99). 38.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

