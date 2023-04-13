Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.49

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as low as C$11.45. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.56, with a volume of 17,862 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$399.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.