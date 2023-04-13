First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Stock Price Down 6%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

First Bancorp of Indiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

