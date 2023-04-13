First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.89. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,173,661 shares changing hands.
AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
