First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Increased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 542,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 155,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 140,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

