First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Lessened by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,625,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 693,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,777.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 468,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 443,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,788.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.59 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.