First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 1,684,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 769,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,676,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.