First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 6,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First Western Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Western Financial

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,755 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $47,069.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at $326,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 502.1% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 287,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 239,582 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

