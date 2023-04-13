Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 22,964 shares traded.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 62,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

