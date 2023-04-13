Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 22,964 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.