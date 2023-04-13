Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.39

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $95.05, with a volume of 19107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($187.58) to £161.16 ($199.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.22) to £140 ($173.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($199.38) to £164 ($203.10) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($196.90) to £151 ($187.00) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15,436.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

