Forge Global (FRGE) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $68.90 million -$111.86 million -1.14 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 30.54

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 903 1208 32 2.49

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 95.45%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

