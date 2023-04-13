Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.57

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$212.57 and last traded at C$211.23, with a volume of 39379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$208.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.22.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$188.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$184.33. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.