Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.22. 1,518,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,350. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

