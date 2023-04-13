Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,148 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 17.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $52,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWB stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.87. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

