Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Major Shareholder Sells $14,200.00 in Stock

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Damian Novak sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $14,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,802,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Damian Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Vine Wine alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Damian Novak sold 12,173 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $4,869.20.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 4.7 %

VINE opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine Inc is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines principally in the United States. The company’s varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ros?. Fresh Vine Wine Inc is based in MINNEAPOLIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.