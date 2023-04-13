Friedenthal Financial Has $5.75 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. 213,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,513. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

