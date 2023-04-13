Friedenthal Financial Invests $761,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 291,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,800. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

