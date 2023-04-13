Friedenthal Financial Invests $773,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,027. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

