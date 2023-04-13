Friedenthal Financial Makes New $790,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 1,517,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.