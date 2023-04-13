Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 13,481 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

