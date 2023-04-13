Friedenthal Financial Takes $740,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.