Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

